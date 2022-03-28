Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.24

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 2395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

HAYPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

