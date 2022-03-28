Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $5.15 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00010817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $135.38 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,602.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.53 or 0.07112074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00277242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.00805460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00100323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012806 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00463143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00432114 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,292,181 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

