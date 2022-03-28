Hancock Whitney Corp Has $228,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

