Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,689,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

