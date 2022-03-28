Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 2,028 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWS stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.09 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

