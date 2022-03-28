Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $99,941.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00110902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,281,764 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

