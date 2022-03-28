Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0704

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

