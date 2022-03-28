Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,720 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,993,000 after buying an additional 121,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,621. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

