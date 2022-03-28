Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,514 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $150.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

