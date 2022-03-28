Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE AMC opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,701 shares of company stock worth $18,050,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

