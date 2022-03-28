Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $117.02. 624,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,993. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

