Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.95 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

