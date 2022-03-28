Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,350 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.52.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
