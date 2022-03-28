Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,350 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

