GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 7,180,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,182. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.