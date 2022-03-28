Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $376.00 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $239.83 and a fifty-two week high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.