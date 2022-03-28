Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

