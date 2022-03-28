Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing stock opened at $188.95 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

