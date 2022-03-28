Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 4,882 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,492 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.