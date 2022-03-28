Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.07.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.