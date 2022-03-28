GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $10,494.10 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.65 or 0.07102002 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,938.58 or 0.99764105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,279,692 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

