Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.40. Grab shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 15,787 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

