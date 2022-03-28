Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%.

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

