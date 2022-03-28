GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Up 340.5% in March

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 340.5% from the February 28th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,861,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCC Capital stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. GNCC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

