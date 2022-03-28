Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $31.71 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

