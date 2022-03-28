Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 40,986 shares of company stock worth $655,811 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.