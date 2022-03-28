Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

