Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 135.7% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,400 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 28th total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

