Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

