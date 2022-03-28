Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.