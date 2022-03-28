Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GENH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Generation Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
