Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GENH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Generation Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.