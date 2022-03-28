General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

GE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $94.02. 259,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

