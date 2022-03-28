Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $212.80 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $212.80 million and $3.92 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 213,338,939 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

