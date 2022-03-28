Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $134.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GECFF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $116.75 on Friday. Gecina has a one year low of $116.45 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.50.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

