GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.88 on Monday, reaching $323.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,345. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

