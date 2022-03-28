GAM Holding AG Sells 8,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

