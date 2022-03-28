GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,492 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,391,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 520,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,296,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

