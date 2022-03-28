GAM Holding AG Has $2.28 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,093 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,391,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

