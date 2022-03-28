GAM Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,998. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

