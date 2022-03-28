GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $217.69. 58,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

