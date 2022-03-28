GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,223,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA stock remained flat at $$99.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

