Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 29,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

