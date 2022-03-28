Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
