Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

