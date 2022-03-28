G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSQB remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Monday. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. G Squared Ascend II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

