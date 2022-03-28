FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05.
HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Heineken Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
