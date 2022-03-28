FY2023 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

ITOS opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 30,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,706,741. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

