FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reduced by William Blair

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $31.24 on Monday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,828,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

