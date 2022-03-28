FY2022 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreased by Analyst

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

GELYY stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.