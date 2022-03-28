FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Lowered by Analyst

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.65 on Monday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

