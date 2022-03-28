FY2022 Earnings Estimate for HireRight Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HireRight in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HireRight’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:HRT opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

