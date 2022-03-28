Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fuse Medical stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Fuse Medical has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

