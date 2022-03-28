fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report $238.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.96 million to $239.92 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $1,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,999,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.